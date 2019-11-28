HAL Signs MoU with RGNAU

The MoU was signed as part of the HAL Management Academy’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an MoU with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, a Central University under Ministry of Civil Aviation in an effort to pool human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry.

The MoU was signed as part of the HAL Management Academy’s golden jubilee celebrations. In his key-note address, R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL explained that the Academy has assumed a whole new role which is more pragmatic and relevant to industry needs. 

“The Academy plays a pivotal role in developing competencies in professionals at different levels to strengthen the aviation ecosystem,” he added.

 

 

