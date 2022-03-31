Halal row: Govt won’t interfere with food choices, says Ashoka

Seeking to draw curtains on calls to ban Halal meat, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka specified on Thursday that the government will not interfere with personal food habits and choices.

“This new issue over Halal meat is not good. The government is clear that food is a personal preference. It’s up to citizens to decide what they will buy and from where. Nobody has the right to snatch this choice,” Ashoka told reporters, slamming “miscreants” belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities for spreading things on WhatsApp.

Ashoka’s statement comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would look into “serious objections” raised over Halal meat.

Some Hindu groups have called for a prohibition on Halal meat, which deals with slaughtering an animal or bird as per Islamic practices by cutting the throat.

“On meat, our stand is clear. Why is this being turned into a street fight? Let there be a status quo. Someone giving a petition to a deputy commissioner is becoming big news in itself. Has any deputy commissioner issued any order? We won't issue any new orders. The government wants the status quo to maintain food habits and cultures of people,” Ashoka said.

“Those who violate the law will face strict action. We’re not for anybody,” he said.

Ashoka even took on his party colleague, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi who dubbed Halal meat as “economic jihad”. The minister said Ravi’s statement was “just exaggeration”.

On Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressing concerns over communal developments, Ashoka said there is no need for any panic. “The state is pro-development. There’s no doubt. There’s no need for anybody to panic,” he said.

“The High Court has taken a clear stand on the Hijab issue and the government is following it. Except a few, Muslim brethren have welcomed it. So, it’s a closed chapter,” he said.

