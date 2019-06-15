Handover IMA jewels scam investigation to CBI: BSY

Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the multi-crore IMA fraud.

A delegation of IMA investors who have lost their money met the BJP state president and held talks. They urged him to help protect their interests and mount pressure on the government for a CBI probe.

“What’s the connection between IMA chief Mansoor Khan and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan? Even the chief minister had biriyani with Mansoor. If this isn’t handed over to the CBI, Mansoor will go scotfree. The chief minister has to answer for this,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.

Meanwhile, Zameer Ahmed Khan held talks with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao in the IMA

fraud. “I came to brief the party president on the IMA case. I’ve never been indifferent when it comes to this,” Khan said, hitting out at Yeddyurappa. “What can Yeddyurappa do about this but talk? I was the one who first spoke on behalf of all those who’ve been cheated,” he said.