HDK seeks lockdown in Ramanagar, Channapatna

Amidst widespread pressure on the government to impose another lockdown, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded that a lockdown be imposed in Ramanagar and Channapatna Assembly constituencies.

Kumaraswamy has written to the Ramanagar Deputy Commissioner seeking a complete lockdown in these constituencies in the wake of the rising number of cases here.

“Let there be permission given to people for buying essential items between 7 am and 11 am. Let there be a complete lockdown after this period till the next morning,” he wrote in his

letter.

Kumaraswamy represents Channapatna constituency in the Assembly, while his wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagar constituency.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the government had completely failed in providing proper treatment and care to Covid-19 patients. Neither are there enough beds for treating the patients nor are there sufficient ventilators.

A self-imposed lockdown is the only solution, he tweeted, calling upon people across the state to stay at home.

“Money is not more important than life. Your life is in your hands. Once infected, forget the poor, even the middle class will not be able to afford treatment at the prices fixed by the government. If four people in a family get infected and have to stay in the hospital for 15 days, at the government-fixed prices, a family needs Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh,” he said, urging people through his tweets to stay at home.