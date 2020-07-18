Health department intensifies drive to check coronavirus infection

The Health department has intensified the drive to check Covid-19 and sought people's support to detect infected persons. The authorities are concentrating on Narasimharaja Assembly segment in the city, as the cases are more in the segment.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Venkatesh said, "30 surveillance teams are ready to conduct a survey. The team members will conduct door-to-door survey. We are taking all possible steps to contain the spread of the disease."

The DHO said, "Unless people support, it is impossible to contain the spread of Covid and urged the people to share accurate details with the team members. No health problem, such as cold, fever and others must be hidden. The citizens must disclose all issues without hesitation."

The DHO said, "Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and the authorities concerned have discussed the issue with religious heads and they have assured of their community support for Covid tests.

"In order to speed up the testing process, 2,300 antigen kits are supplied to the district. With the help of the kits, the virus can be detected in a short span of time. The government will supply more such kits, if needed. As many as 1,500 kits will be used for NR Assembly segment and it depends on the number of cases," the DHO said.

The Health department is making arrangements to establish isolation facility at Farooqia College. The patients will be housed at the college, if needed, he said.

A majority of the cases are from NR Assembly segment and the death rate is also high in the region, due to Covid.