Health screening mandatory for entering Uttara Kannada district

People entering Uttara Kannada district will have to compulsorily undergo health screening from May 4.

“The outsiders entering the district will have to undergo medical tests. Those who have returned from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days,” deputy commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar told reporters here.

He said that treatment for Covid-19 patients would be provided at the newly commissioned Covid-19 ward at Karwar Institute of Medical Science. A team of expert doctors is available for treating the patients. In fact, the doctors from the Institute treated the patients at the Indian Naval Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju said that the police would provide security at the Covid-19 ward. Cases would be registered against those illegally entering the ward. Norms would be tightened at checkpoints to screen outsiders entering the district.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Roshan said a laboratory to test throat swabs would be functional in a week’s time.