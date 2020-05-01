Health screening mandatory for entering Uttara Kannada

Health screening mandatory for entering Uttara Kannada district

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar (Uttara Kannada district),
  • May 01 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:11 ist

People entering Uttara Kannada district will have to compulsorily undergo health screening from May 4.

“The outsiders entering the district will have to undergo medical tests. Those who have returned from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days,” deputy commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar told reporters here.

He said that treatment for Covid-19 patients would be provided at the newly commissioned Covid-19 ward at Karwar Institute of Medical Science. A team of expert doctors is available for treating the patients. In fact, the doctors from the Institute treated the patients at the Indian Naval Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju said that the police would provide security at the Covid-19 ward. Cases would be registered against those illegally entering the ward. Norms would be tightened at checkpoints to screen outsiders entering the district.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Roshan said a laboratory to test throat swabs would be functional in a week’s time.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
the Indian Naval Hospital
COVID-19
checkpoints

What's Brewing

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

 