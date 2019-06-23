Heavy rain pounds Ankola; houses, fields inundated

Heavy, incessant rain for the last two days triggered flood fears in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district. The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in the taluk in the next 24 hours, according to the taluk administration.

Kodsani and Kurve islands are facing a flood threat with more than 50 houses inundated as a pond overflowed near Poojageri and Nadibaga villages. Water from the pond also entered agricultural lands. A sea wall constructed along the coast to prevent erosion was washed away by heavy tides. High tides left houses flooded and turned tiny villages into islands, cutting them off from the rest of the world. People risked their lives by wading through waist-high water.

The inflow into River Gangavali increased and this may lead to Kodsani and Kurve islands getting submerged. The taluk administration said that people in these areas would be shifted to safer places if the rain continues.

There was drizzle in many parts of coastal Uttara Karnataka. Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi and Siddapur too received copious rain.

Meanwhile, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts received heavy rain whereas Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts of Hyderabad Karnataka region received moderate rainfall on Friday night.

Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district received the highest rainfall of 62.1 mm followed by Afzalpur (40.1 mm), Kalaburagi city (16 mm), Nelogi village (42 mm), Jewargi taluk (17 mm) and Sedam taluk received 17.2 mm.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bidar city recorded 21 mm rainfall till 8 am on Saturday. Yadgir district received 16 mm rainfall while Koppal and Raichur districts received 12 mm each.

The sky was overcast on Friday and temperature in district headquarters of the region hovered between 34-37 degrees Celsius.