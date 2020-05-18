Heavy rainfall forecast in coastal, south interior districts

Coastal Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka received widespread rain on Sunday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rain, which intensified on Monday, to a cyclonic circulation over parts of the Arabian Sea (Comorin area) off the coast of Kerala.

The weather department said the sudden convergence of wind over the peninsular region was due to Super Cyclone Amphan, which is set to barrel into the east coast. The IMD issued an Yellow Alert for coastal Karnataka and Malnad, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in the next few days.

“Areas in these regions are likely to receive between 64 mm to 115 mm of rainfall over the next two days,” an official from IMD told DH.

Officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada along with Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru have been alerted about possible heavy rains.

Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, Director, KSNDMC, said, “Coastal districts have already been witnessing heavy downpour since Monday morning. This will continue for another two days depending on the cyclonic movement along the east coast.”

Due to intense lightning and thunder activity on Sunday night, a 25-year-old youth died near Katapadi of Shirva in Udupi district.

Until Monday evening, Haleyangadi and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district had received 83 mm and 82.5 mm of rainfall, respectively. Several other areas in Udupi also witnessed heavy rainfall of about 60 to 70 mm rainfall.