Heavy rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS ,
  • Jul 04 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 16:01 ist

Heavy intermittent rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday (July 4).

Owing to lack of stormwater drains, waterlogging of the roads inconvenienced the motorists at KS Rao Road, Pumpwell, Bejai, and other areas. The water -level in River Nethravathi, Phalguni, and Kumaradhara too has increased.

With the increase in the inflow of water in the Phalguni river, Maravoor vented dam is full and water is released into the river. The district administration has warned the people living on the banks of the river to remain cautious.

The Met department sounded a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea observing that strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph are likely to prevail over Southwest and West Central Arabian sea till July 5.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecast high waves in the range of 1.5-3.4 meters on Saturday along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar.

heavy rain in coastal districts
Heavy rains predicted
Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru
Karwar

