Hijab row hurting India's image, says DKS

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 08 2022, 22:47 ist
  updated: Feb 09 2022, 02:39 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the hijab row was hurting the image of the country and attacked the government for failing to control the issue.

"People see India through Bengaluru," he said, noting that Karnataka had a cosmopolitan structure with a large number of educational institutions.

"If the seed of communalism is sown in this place, leaving students to fight in the streets.. no Indian can tolerate," he said.

Earlier, Congress leaders had appealed to the government to declare holiday for schools and colleges as protests for and against hijab continued in different parts of the state.

Shivakumar also held a meeting with leaders from the Muslim community to discuss developments over the hijab issue.

kpcc
Congress
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka

