Schools to reopen on Monday, colleges later: Bommai

Hijab row: Schools to reopen on February 14, colleges later, says Karnataka CM Bommai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 19:53 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Schools up to class 10 will reopen in Karnataka from February 14, announced CM Basavaraj Bommai. However, the decision on reopening colleges will be taken later.

"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Schools and colleges were closed to prevent any untoward incident after the violent protests in several parts of the state due to the hijab row.

