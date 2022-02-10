Hijab row: Schools to reopen on February 14, colleges later, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Schools up to class 10 will reopen in Karnataka from February 14, announced CM Basavaraj Bommai. However, the decision on reopening colleges will be taken later.
"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
Schools and colleges were closed to prevent any untoward incident after the violent protests in several parts of the state due to the hijab row.
