Hike in flight tickets force students to stay back in Ukraine

A multi-fold increase in air ticket prices between Ukraine and India has added to the woes of the parents who are already worried about the safety of their wards in the war-hit nation.

Explaining how the steep fare hike by the airlines has forced many students to stay back in Ukraine, R S Patil, a resident of Vijayapura, told DH, "A ticket costs between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000. The airlines now charge up to Rs 90,000. Exploiting the helplessness of the students, the airlines hiked the prices forcing many students to stay back there.”

Patil’s daughter Sneha is pursuing medical education in Ukraine. She landed in the country on the last flight from Ukraine.

“The Indian Embassy has not taken any measures to control the fare hike,” Patil expressed displeasure.

According to Sneha, Ukraine’s supporters, Indian students and their parents would stage a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on February 26. Deputy commissioner P Sunik Kumar said that 13 students from Vijayapura were stranded in Ukraine.

Ballari lad returns

Third-semester medical student Basava Chethan from Ballari returned home on Saturday, while his brother Naveen failed to get a ticket to board the flight. The siblings stay in separate hostels but study in the same college. Basava Chethan booked the ticket considering the seriousness of the situation, while his brother Naveen failed to book a ticket.

“The district administration is in touch with the students from Ballari,” deputy commissioner Pavan Kumar Malipatil told DH.

Sneha Doddamani, a medical student from Mundgod in Uttara Kannada, who is stranded in Ukraine said that many people collected money and required documents so that they could leave the country any time.

Imran Nazeer Chaudhary from Banawasi in Uttara Kannada district said, "We have stocked essentials here. Prohibitory orders have been clamped. The Indian Embassy staff are in touch with us,” he said.

Nine from Chikkaballapur district, two from Sira in Tumakuru district, eight from Belagavi district and six from Davanagere district are stranded.

