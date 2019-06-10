His roots were firmly planted in cultural city

There was no place on earth where playwright Girish Karnad has not toured. However, he always felt happy staying in Dharwad.

This, he has explained beautifully in his autobiography ‘Adadata Ayushya’.

Recalling his childhood days in Dharwad Karnad writes: “The plains below the series of bald hillocks with shrubs were the place, where we used to play ‘Lagori’ every day without fail. It was a routine to crisscross the hilly region and walk along the railway track. I learnt swimming in the pond opposite the Someshwara temple without the knowledge of my father.”

His love for Dharwad and its environs was immense.

After completing his primary education at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, Girish came to Dharwad for his secondary and college education. The city has played an important role in shaping his career as a scholar, playwright, actor and director.

The sprawling monumental residential bungalow at Saraswatpur, Karnatak College, Manohar Grantha Mala on Subhas Road, Someshwar temple premises, the place of River Shalmala’s origin and Dharwad friends were main attractions for Karnad. Girish Karnad came to Dharwad in 1952 when his father Raghunath, a government doctor was transferred from Sirsi to District Civil Hospital in Dharwad. The family initially lived in a rented house in Saraswatpur and then bought a bungalow.

After studying at Basel Mission Boys’ High School, Girish joined Karnatak College for BA with Maths and Statistics. He eventually secured the first rank to the University in BA and then went to Mumbai for MA.

His time at Karnatak College gave impetus to Girish’s talent in literature and theatre. The presence of literary stalwart V K Gokak (who later was honoured with Jnanpith award) as the principal of Karnatak College and interaction with another Jnanpith awardee poet laureate Da Ra Bendre made a big impact on young Girish and prompted him to start writing, acting and directing plays under their guidance.

Returning to Dharwad in 1973, he took interest in writing and he was ably supported by G B Joshi of Manohar Grantha Mala (MGM), and critic Keertinath Kurtakoti.

Karnad had recalled that the script of his first play ‘Yayati’ was at first rejected by G B Joshi. Keertinath Kurtakoti, who was an advisor to MGM, suggested Karnad some changes which the latter did. Then it was published by MGM.

“Had MGM not published my first play ‘Yayati’, I would never have become a playwright,” Karnad had said. He became an integral part of MGM and all his literary works in Kannada have been published only by MGM.

Whenever in Dharwad, it had become customary for Karnad to ride his Vespa scooter to MGM’s ‘atta’ twice a day and spend time there discussing literature and theatre over ‘Tuppada dose’, mirchi, girmit and tea.

Karnad had also encouraged the local artists by providing them with an opportunity to act in the films directed by him and shot in the locations in and near Dharwad.

Though he had attained the celebrity status, he used to move freely in the city. He would not miss any occasion to visit Dharwad.