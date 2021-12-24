Hold two sessions in Belagavi every year, says Basavaraj Horatti

Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said that he has suggested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take steps to hold two legislature sessions, including a joint session, at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi every year.

“I have also asked the CM to take measures to construct a legislators’ home and secretariat offices here. If two sessions cannot be conducted, one session with more duration should be held in Belagavi,” he said.

A ‘best legislator’ award for MLCs will be given. Training programmes will be organised for all the MLCs on active participation in the session, Horatti told reporters.

“Most of the Council members participated in the session this time. Different issues related to North Karnataka region were discussed for 11 hours, in which over 23 members took part. A discussion for nine hours was held specifically on burning problems in the region,” Horatti said.

The Council passed nine bills in this session. Among 1,384 questions received, 134 questions were answered on the floor, while written replies were given to 792 questions, he said.

On deterioration of the sanctity of the Council, Horatti said steps are being taken to improve the quality of debates whose results will be seen in the next session. “I suggest political parties to nominate experts from different fields, as there is a feeling that those defeated in the Assembly polls are being sent to the Council,” he added.

