Hospitals can't turn mentally ill patients for being Covid positive

The government has issued a directive that no hospital should refuse treatment to those suffering from mental illnesses due to their Covid positive status.

The state has, till February 5, provided mental health counselling for 17.43 lakh Covid positive patients, with 7,618 being counselled on February 5 alone.

The directive talks about the care of three categories of patients: Those who have suffered neurobiological effect of the infection, patients already having mental illness who contracted the infection and need inpatient care and patients whose mental illness has aggravated apart from an incidental Covid finding.

Currently, only 16 district hospitals and 17 government medical colleges are equipped to treat mental health conditions.

Dr Rajani Parthasarathy, psychiatrist and deputy director, mental health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH that the state has, till February 5, treated 26,973 Covid patients, counselled 9,33,791 home-quarantined passengers, out of whom 14,085 have been treated.

It has also counselled 88,836 migrants, out of whom 1,852 have been treated. As many as 8,648 doctors and 25,244 health workers have been counselled.

“The directive is to make sure that people with mental illness, if incidentally Covid positive, are provided for. People with severe mental disorders, comprise 1% of the population. They may suffer from acute phases like psychosis or mania. Such patients need in-patient care. No hospitals should refuse care just because they are Covid positive,” she said.

“When put in institutional quarantine, the response of the person depends on personality. Some are very anxious, while some are calm. Due to the immune response, in people suffering from depression and other psychiatric disorders, there will be neurochemical disturbances like serotonin depletion and dopamine disturbances. This is the neurobiological effect of Covid-19.

“Data shows that a few thousands among those counselled have been put on treatment,” Rajani said.

Those who have been put on medical treatment may experience some disturbances and have panic attacks.

“Some convey fear, pounding of heart, shivering of arms and limbs, sleep disturbances, poor appetite and feeling of hopelessness. Some get suicidal ideas. Such patients have been put on treatment apart from just counselling. But majority cope well,” she added.

In hospitals where there are no psychiatrists, a tele-consultation through the e-Sanjeevani platform has been suggested.

“This is applicable to private hospitals too. If they have no know-how on treating psychiatric disorders, they can be referred to the nearest district hospital,” she said.

Check out DH's latest videos: