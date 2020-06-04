Hubballi railway station to have world's longest platform within a year

Hubballi railway station will have the world's longest railway platform within one year, when the existing 550 metre long Platform No 1 will be extended upto 1,400 metre.

At present, the Platform No 1 of the SWR's Hubballi railway station is 550 metres long, and the inspection carriage line is being converted into full platform with 1,400 metre length and 10 metre width. Presently, Gorakhpur has the longest platform in the world, with 1,366 metre length.

Presently, Hubballi yard has five platforms, and trains can be dispatched to one direction only at once. Remodeling of Hubballi yard is in progress, to increase the number of platforms from existing 5 to 8. This work is being done as part of doubling between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Along with two entries to the station, another entry is coming up. Cost of the works is Rs 90 crore for full yard, signaling, electrical, building and other works. Work is in progress and will be completed in next one year, said SWR chief public relations officer E Vijaya.