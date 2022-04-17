Hubballi stone-pelting incident unpardonable: CM Bommai

The stone-pelting incident reported in Hubballi at a police station was an unpardonable offence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

The government will take action against all those involved in the incident, the CM said.

"Police had taken all action based on a WhatsApp post and arrested the accused. Yet, they came in front of the police station in a provocative manner and caused a riot," he said, noting that police personnel were injured in the incident.

Also Read | Situation in Hubballi tense after mob pelts stones over social media post, two cops injured

A WhatsApp post had triggered communal tensions in Hubballi on Saturday evening, forcing police to clamp section 144 in the city. A huge mob had gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station demanding action, following which stones were pelted at the police station.

The police will not hesitate to take strict action against those who pelted stones. "I am asking all such organisations not to take the law into their hands. The state will not tolerate it," Bommai said.

The issue should not be given a political colour. This incident should be looked at as a law and order issue, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the stone-pelting incident was pre-planned. "This incident is similar to KG Halli and DJ Galli riots," he said. Those who pelted stones have been arrested.

Police were able to control the situation at around 1 am. Additional forces have been deployed following the incident, Jnanendra said.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa sought a comprehensive probe into the provocative social media post and the stone-pelting incident.

"There is a harmonious relationship between Hindus and Muslims in the Hubballi district," he said, adding that steps will be taken by the government to prevent such incidents in the future.

Check out DH's latest videos: