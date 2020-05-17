Hunt on for leopard after woman mauled to death

Hunt on for man-eater leopard after woman mauled to death

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 22:26 ist

Rising cases of man-leopard conflict have panicked villagers in Magadi taluk on the western outskirts of Bengaluru. Days after a leopard killed a three-year-old boy at Kadirayyana Palya, a 62-year-old woman was found mauled to death by a big cat on Friday. 

The back-to-back incidents prompted the forest department to launch a massive search operation to trap the animal. 

A forest official in Magadi said the woman, Gangamma, was sleeping outside her home in Motagondanahalli when the leopard mauled her to death. It then dragged her body to a farmland, leaving different body parts along the way. The boy had been mauled to death under similar circumstances. 

Although forest officials had trapped a leopard on Wednesday, they are not sure if it was the same animal that killed the child. They had kept six cages to trap the leopard. The department has formed special squads and deployed one of them to track the leopard’s movements by using camera traps. On Saturday, the chief wildlife warden appealed to the villagers to not step out alone after 6 pm. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Man-eater
leopard
hunt
woman mauled
Death

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 