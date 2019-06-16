I am ready for a debate on any issue: HDK to BJP

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday dared the BJP leaders for a debate on any issue, even as the saffron party leaders threatened to stage a dharna in front of his residence on the land-to-JSW Steel issue.

"BJP's ongoing day-night protest has come to my notice. I am ready for a debate on any issue. Let them fix the time," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The State BJP led by B S Yeddyurappa had been staging dharna protesting the move to hand over 3,677 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari. The party is also demanding a CBI probe into the IMA cheating issue.

The protest dharna began on Friday. The BJP leaders rejected the state Cabinet decision to refer the controversial issue to a Cabinet sub-committee and have intensified the protest.

The saffron party leaders are scheduled to stage a dharna in front of CM's residence at 12 noon on Sunday.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's tweet, BJP leader R Ashoka said: We are ready for debate. Let the CM come here (to the protest venue). We can have the debate in front of everyone," he stated.

