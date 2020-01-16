I-T raids Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna's house

The Income-Tax department officials on Thursday morning raided the house of Kannada and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna, on the outskirts of Virajpet in Kodagu district.

The officials have raided the house and Serenity hall owned by her father at Virajpet, at a time.

It is said that the officials from Bengaluru arrived in three cars and are verifying bank and property details pertaining to Rashmika. Rashmika is busy shooting for a movie and is not at home.

Rashmika had entered film industry through Kirik Party movie and is well known in the Telugu film industry as well. The officials are verifying documents at her house and hall.

More updates awaited.