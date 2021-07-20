II PUC results announced. 95,628 students secure distinction 

The state government on Tuesday announced the results of the II PUC (freshers and repeaters) students and it will be available on their registered mobiles in a while, according to officials of the state PU Education department.

A month ago, the state government had cancelled the board exams for the II PUC keeping in mind the Covid pandemic situation and promoted all the students (freshers and repeaters) based on their SSLC and I PUC performance. The Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar released the results in Bengaluru.

Out of the 6,66,497 students registered for the exam, as many as 95,628 students have secured distinction. while 3,55,078 students have secured first class followed by 1,47,055 students with second class and 68,729 students secured third class.

If any students not happy with the results announced by the state government, can write the exam scheduled to be held from 19th August, according to the PUE department. The last date for registering the exam will be 30th July.

The education minister has assured that all these students will get opportunities to get admission to higher education as the department of collegiate education has taken measures to increase intake at undergraduate level.