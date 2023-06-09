IISc, Gothenburg varsity develop test to detect diabetes early

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with collaborators from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, has developed a novel assay that can help detect diabetes early.

This was reported in a study recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The team is currently working with an industry collaborator to develop the kit into a handheld device, which can eventually be mass-produced.

Recent studies have shown that other than insulin, fluctuations in the levels of certain hormones, like somatostatin, are involved in the development of diabetes.

“Changes in the secretion of somatostatin can be one of the first signs of diabetes,” said Nikhil Gandasi, assistant professor in the Department of Developmental Biology and Genetics (DBG) at IISc.

Somatostatin, secreted by delta cells of the pancreas, is a master regulator of insulin and glucagon which both maintain blood sugar levels.

Using the assay they developed, the team was able to detect somatostatin levels in the pancreatic cells extracted from mice and humans. They also found that the number of delta cells was drastically reduced in diabetic patients compared to healthy people.

“There is less number of delta cells in the diabetic patient, therefore we see less secretion of somatostatin,” said Lakshmi Kothegala, senior scientist at the University of Gothenburg, and visiting scientist at IISc.

The new test kit can replace Radioimmunoassay, which is a difficult method currently used to detect somatostatin levels.