IMA scam: Roshan Baig detained at KIA

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam detained suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig at Kempegowda International Airport late on Monday, hours after he was served a notice to appear before it on July 19.

The Shivajinagar MLA is the first politician to be detained by the SIT, which had earlier taken Bengaluru Urban DC B M Vijay Shankar and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North L C Nagaraj into its custody.

Sources in the SIT said they got a tip-off that Baig was trying to leave for Mumbai from KIA soon after they served him a second notice to appear before it. A team headed by S Girish DCP (crime) swung into action and detained Baig.

Baig was about to board a chartered flight to Mumbai and was detained around 10.30 pm, said SIT sources. This comes hours after MD and CEO of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan released a second video on Monday saying he will return to India within 24 hours. It is said that Baig was close to Khan and had financial deals with him.

Soon after Baig was detained, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP had aided his “escape attempt”. Though SIT sources are yet to confirm it, the CM alleged that former BJP MLA C P Yogeshwar and Santosh — PA of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa — were present, when Baig was nabbed.

The CM tweeted at 11.50 pm: “Today SIT probing the #IMA case detained @rroshanbaig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying leave along with @BSYBJP’s PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig.”

In a second tweet of the thread, he wrote: BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP’ s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse-trading.2/2@INCIndia @INCKarnataka

The tweet also shared the crew and passenger manifest of the chartered flight.