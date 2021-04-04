In a fresh U-turn, Karnataka now allows 50% capacity at gyms

In yet another U-turn on Covid-19 restrictions, the Karnataka state government on Sunday revised its order on the closure of gyms. According to a new order issued by the Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, gyms can now remain open provided occupancy at the facility does not exceed 50% of the capacity.

The order came a day after the state government deferred the 50 per cent cap on seating in theatres till April 7, after representatives of the Karnataka film industry petitioned Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

On April 2, Karnataka had introduced fresh regulations to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus during the second wave of the pandemic and had ordered gyms to be closed. "A number of representations were received by the Chief Minister to relax these restriction with certain conditions. It is now decided to modify this clause relating to gyms," the order said.

Following the announcement of new regulations last week, gym owners had taken to social media criticising the government's decision, saying that it would pile woes on thousands employed at gymnasiums. Petitions were also submitted to elected representatives urging them to relax the regulations.

They will be subject to conditions that occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity, strict Covid-19 appropriate regulations such as wearing masks, physical distancing and sanitisers and mandatory sanitisation of equipment after every use. "If there is any violation, the gym shall be closed till the Covid pandemic is over," the order added.