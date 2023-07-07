Rs 52K cr to be spent for Cong's 5 promises in K'taka

In his record 14th budget, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Rs 52,000 crore to be spent for Cong's five promises

Karnataka's 2023-2024 budget has an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:32 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the state Budget of his government in Assembly. Credit. Credit: PTI Photo

Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately Rs 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.

Presenting the 2023-2024 budget, with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore, in the Legislative Assembly, he said through the five 'guarantees' (poll promises), the government will be providing an average additional financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to Rs 3,000.

According to some political analysts, these pre-poll promises found resonance with the electorate, leading to the Congress' resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Siddaramaiah created a record of sorts by presenting his 14th budget in the Assembly as Finance Minister, surpassing the mark of late Ramakrishna Hegde, a former CM, who had presented 13 budgets.

India News
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress

