Infosys Foundation pledges Rs 10 cr for flood relief

The Infosys Foundation has decided to donate Rs 10 cr as an aid for relief work being in North Karnataka following the devastating floods.

The Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Infosys, said that the relief work will be carried out in phases with the help of volunteers of the organisation. "...work has already been initiated in Raichur, Bagalkot and surrounding areas. The Foundation has commenced distribution of survival kits which include basic utilities like water, food items, clothing and medical kits, to help the people in distress," a release said.

The announcement came after chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 cr was reported and sought the assistance of the general public for relief efforts.