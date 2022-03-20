Isolated rain forecast in Karnataka over next five days

Isolated rain forecast in Karnataka over next five days

A few districts in coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru witnessed a few spells of rains

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 06:00 ist
On Saturday, places such as Hebbal, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar in South Bengaluru witnessed a brief spell of light to moderate rains. Credit: PTI Photo

In a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rains towards Saturday evening, briefly affecting vehicular movement. 

A few districts in coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru witnessed a few spells of rains.

“There is a well-marked low pressure area over the South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. This is likely to develop into a depression in a couple of days and move towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Besides, an upper air circulation and trough extending from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka resulting in light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over the next five-days,” a senior meteorologist from IMD, Bengaluru told DH.

Even though Bengaluru is likely to witness partly cloudy weather with fog, rains and thunder, showers are likely in a few isolated areas, according to officials. On Saturday, places such as Hebbal, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar in South Bengaluru witnessed a brief spell of light to moderate rains. 

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Rainfall
monsoon
IMD

