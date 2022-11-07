ISRO shifts focus to R&D, eyes stronger partnerships

ISRO shifts focus to R&D, eyes stronger scientific partnerships

Somanath said ISRO is open to researchers conducting front-end research at the space agency’s laboratories and other facilities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 05:52 ist
ISRO chairman S Somanath greets Raman Research Institute's (RRI) former director Rajaram Nithyanand at the institute's platinum jubilee programme in Bengaluru on Monday. ISRO former chairmen A S Kiran Kumar, K Kasturi Rangan and RRI chairman Souradeep are seen. Credit: DH photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is distancing itself from its operational roles to focus more on its research capabilities, chairman S Somanath said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the Raman Research Institute's (RRI) platinum jubilee celebrations here, he said the “big change” is in line with the union government’s move to establish a new enterprise to handle ISRO’s operational activities – New Space India Limited (NSIL), constituted under the Department of Space (DoS).

“All these activities will now move to the operational sector and ISRO will be focusing more on research and development of advanced technologies,” Somanath said.

October saw ISRO carrying out the first commercial mission of the Launch Vehicle Mark 3, through its marketing arm NSIL, in which 36 OneWeb satellites were placed into low earth orbit.

The shift in focus calls for a strengthening of ties between ISRO and scientific organisations and academic institutions, to facilitate greater R&D activity in space technology.

Somanath said ISRO is open to researchers conducting front-end research at the space agency’s laboratories and other facilities.

The Indian space programme was initially driven by a scientific quest but has since shifted to applications and delivery of services through space-based technology.

Somanath, also secretary, DoS, said the shift would change the way ISRO worked with institutions in the area of research.

The ISRO Chairman said India’s future solar mission Aditya L1, the mission to Venus, and the future exploration of exosolar planets could see the greater engagement of scientists in RRI. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
Karnataka
Space
Research

What's Brewing

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

 