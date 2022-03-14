It’s a ticket to confusion in Karnataka a day after tax cut for ‘The Kashmir Files’

The moviegoers are yet to enjoy the benefit of tax exemption for Hindi movie ‘The Kashmir Files,’ announced by the government.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial dealing with exodus of Kashmir Pandits after the emergence of militancy in Kashmir in 1990 hit the screen on February 11.

The Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association claimed that it received the order only by Monday evening. The tax exemption announcement, without discussion with theatre owners, exhibitors and aggregators of the entertainment industry, has created problems for them and the audience.

Skirmishes between the audience and the theatre managements were reported from many places over ticket prices.

About 6 per cent each goes as tax to the state and the Centre on a ticket priced below Rs 100, while it is 9 per cent each on a ticket priced Rs 100 and above. The owners are not permitted to reduce the ticket rate, but are allowed to cut only the state’s share while collecting money. They should produce documents for reimbursement from the state government later on.

“Technical factors won’t permit us to cut state’s tax and issue the ticket. Tickets are computer generated. Deduction of state’s tax can’t happen till changes are inserted in the software. Moreover, the printed ticket should reflect the discount offered. This process takes time,” the Association president K V Chandrashekar told DH.

“The owners can’t enjoy any benefit if the ticket price itself is reduced as state and central taxes are still applicable. The government should have consulted stakeholders before issuing an order.”

Audience booking tickets online will have to pay full amount to facilitate the aggregators or the theatre owners for refund in the form of tax exemption.

“The aggregators wanted to reduce the ticket price itself. We were opposed as it won’t help us in any way. We wanted them to make changes in the software, but they expressed helplessness to do so for just one film,” he added.

The exhibitors are planning to halt online booking, permitting only counter tickets if the problem is not addressed. The online ticket booking cancellation may prevent a large number of audience from watching the movie as a majority of them prefer online booking, according to the Association sources.

Dr Prayag H S said that the audience had to pay full amount at a theatre near Cauvery Junction on Monday. Many others wanted to know why they were deprived of the benefit despite the government order.

