Jamaat attendees: Minorities panel seeks dist-wise report

Even as the state government is attempting to track all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in New Delhi, the Karnataka State Minorities Commission has directed the Wakf Board to prepare a district-level report in this regard.

Noting that several attendees of the event were yet to report to the Health department or the Police, Commission chairperson Abdul Azeem directed the Karnataka State Board of Wakf to immediately take steps to identify those who participated in the event.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“The Commission had fervently appealed to such persons of the community to come out and report attendance in New Delhi and quarantine themselves if required. Unfortunately, it is reported that some more people are yet to report themselves either before the Police or Health officials,” said an official statement from the Commission.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

The Muthavalis of Masjids or Dargahs should notify to the district Wakf officers about persons who visited the Markaz. They should also look into whether such people underwent medical tests and urge those who haven’t undergone tests, to approach health and medical authorities, the official communication further stated. The Commission has asked the district Wakf officers to collect information about such people and report to the Commission and the Wakf Board.

The Commission also requested the community to follow government regulations with regard to Ramzan prayers. The state government had earlier appealed to the religious leaders of the community to ensure that people did not congregate for Ramzan prayers this year, owing to the pandemic.