Jayanti celebrations: Govt to call all-party meeting

Even as the government is reviewing the utility of celebrating various jayantis, it has received proposals for observing five more such days, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi has said.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, the minister said that the celebration of great personalities was being restricted to certain castes and thus causing “disrespect” to them. “The government will call an all-party meeting and invite leaders of all communities for the said meeting to elicit opinion on the need for celebrating jayantis and the nature of such celebration,” Ravi said.

Ravi, who is also the tourism minister said that there were more than 25,000 spots of tourist interest in the state and the government would identify and develop them.