JD(S) to 'rise like a Phoenix' to win 2023, says Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Friday the regional party will make all efforts to "rise like a Phoenix" and come to power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Kumaraswamy was speaking at the finale of the Janata Jaladhare water campaign launched by the party.

"It was H D Deve Gowda who brought in a private member's Bill in Rajya Sabha to fight for Cauvery water. Keeping up with his legacy, we will work towards rising like a Phoenix," Kumaraswamy said, illustrating how the regional party "has always fought" for issues concerning Karnataka.

"The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018 was a debacle and hence, the party is looking at coming to power independently," Kumaraswamy said, urging citizens to give JD(S) a chance to run the next government. "We want to bring a government that upholds communal harmony," he stressed.

As for accusations that the party promotes only those who have money, Kumaraswamy took the example of Malavalli MLA K Annadani. Kumaraswamy said the party had completely funded Annadani's election even amidst opposition from some leaders who complained that he had no money.

As part of the party's efforts to strengthen presence at the grassroots, Kumaraswamy said he would tour all the 224 constituencies beginning June.

Even though the party receives flak for dynasty politics, the former chief minister advised his nephews Prajwal (Hassan MP) and Sooraj Revanna (MLC) along with his son Nikhil to not pay heed to criticism, urging them to connect with the public.

The regional party launched the Janata Jaladhare campaign last month, with Deve Gowda offering puja at Kabini river. The campaign included tours in different parts of the state, creating awareness about issues related to water resources, before culminating at Nelamangala on Friday.