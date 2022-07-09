Jnanendra assures stranded Amarnath pilgrims to be brought back safely

Jnanendra assures safety of stranded Amarnath pilgrims

He told media persons on Saturday that the officials are leaving no stone unturned to bring each stranded Kannadiga safely to Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said that special officers have been deployed to bring pilgrims from Karnataka, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir during the Amarnath Yatra, safely back home.

He told media persons on Saturday that the officials are leaving no stone unturned to bring each stranded Kannadiga safely to Karnataka. The state government has been in constant touch with the Centre for the past few days.

On the damages caused by rain, he said that natural things cannot be prevented but officials must visit the affected places when there is no rain and provide compensation to those who lost their crops, houses and other belongings. He also made it clear that deputy commissioners and tahsildars have funds in their accounts so they can take up relief work at the earliest.

Replying to a query on the demand by Hindu Jagarana Vedike for his resignation for the alleged cold response to Ashwini, the elder sister of Bajrang Dal activist who was killed in Shivamogga by a group of Muslims, the minister said he had shared information on the progress of probe with regard to the case as much as he could.

He has his own limitation being the Home Minister and an't reply to all her queries, he said.

He also pointed out that she had come with over 20 activists of Sri Rama Sene to meet him. But they (activists) were disappointed by her behaviour and she was not in a position to listen to anything.

 

