K S Eshwarappa refuses to comment on Karnataka CM change issue

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa denied commenting on the issue of changing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa being made by a section of leaders of BJP.

He said he was on a visit to the city to review the progress of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Eshwarappa told reporters on Thursday that BJP General Secretary in-charge of State Arun Singh has been visiting the state and has held a meeting with all cabinet ministers to review the functioning of the government.

He said the BJP state core committee meeting has been scheduled in Bengaluru on Friday evening and he would participate in it.