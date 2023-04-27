K S Eshwarappa stops Tamil Nadu state anthem at poll meeting in Karnataka

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on Thursday stopped the Tamil Nadu state anthem which was being played at Tamil Voters' convention, held under the leadership of former IPS officer K Annamalai, and directed the organisers to play Karnataka state anthem.

BJP candidate for Shimoga Assembly constituency S N Channabasappa and others were present in the event.

When the convention commenced, the organisers asked dignitaries on the dais to raise as a mark of respect to the state anthem. All those who were on the dais, including Eshwarappa, stood up. But, to his surprise, it was the Tamil Nadu state anthem. Sensing this, Eshwarappa went towards the organisers and asked them to stop the anthem, and instead play the state anthem of Karnataka.

Eshwarappa said that there was no need to play Tamil Nadu state anthem and any woman in the gathering could sing it. But, none of the women turned up. At last, Karnataka state anthem was played.