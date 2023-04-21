K’taka 2nd PU result: 74.67% students pass

The results of second Pre-University (PU) examinations are out and the overall pass percentage is 74.67, up from the previous year.
Of the 7,02,067 students who appeared for the exams, 5,24,209 manage to clear.
The results will be available online after 11 am at http://karresults.nic.in
Results will be displayed in colleges today after 3 pm.
Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC to universities
Dakshina Kannada district retained the first place with total pass percentage of 95.33, followed by Udupi (95.24 per cent) and Kodagu (90.55 per cent).
Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in arts by securing 593/600.
In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600.
The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru.
