K’taka sees 130 fresh cases; tally goes past 2000-mark

In keeping with the trend, the state continued to see 100-plus fresh cases in a single day and most of them with an interstate travel history. A total of 130 new infections on Sunday took the state past the benchmark of 2,000 Covid-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 100 cases had a travel history to Maharashtra, two from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Rajasthan and Telangana and two international travellers - from Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The highest caseload was in Chikkaballapur district with 27 new cases, followed by Yadgir 24 cases, Udupi 23 and Mandya, the mainstay of interstate travellers, reported a relatively smaller number of 15 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hassan registered 14 cases, Kalaburagi and Bidar six cases each while Davanagere recorded four cases. Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts reported two cases while Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Kodagu and Dharwad saw one case each.

Among the infected are a one-month-old baby and 80-year-old man. In the midst of these heady case numbers, the state saw 46 patients walk out of the hospitals post-recovery, on Sunday.

The longest under-care patient within this batch was Patient 607, 23-year-old woman from Badami with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), had spent 22 days under hospital care.

The patient with the shortest care duration was Patient 850 - a 33-year-old Davangere man spent 14 days in the hospital. He is a survivor of a cluster which saw two patients with SARI succumb to Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare released new SOPs for interstate passengers coming into Karnataka. The document, dated May 22, makes it mandatory for travellers to secure an e-pass from the Seva Sindhu website. Applicants will be notified about the pass via SMS and a phone call.

Only seven categories of ‘other state’ people are allowed entry into Karnataka, provided that they have a compelling reason, including: a death in the family, terminally ill and needing medical care, pregnant women or the elderly, laid off migrant workers, students whose educational institutions have closed, stranded pilgrims and tourists and foreign returnees.

In addition, those granted entry into the state include: business on urgent work for a few days, medical staff, international arrivals by air or sea, domestic air and rail passengers, all as per instructions by the Government of India.

All entrants into the state face 14 days mandatory quarantine, although there are exceptions. Businessmen on urgent work can stay in hotels, but are required to carry ICMR test negative certification not older than two days before the arrival date.

All international arrivals face mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days. The existing exceptions are pregnant women, children below the age of 10, persons over the age of 80 and terminally ill who can go for home quarantine.