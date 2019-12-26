Kalaburagi kids buried neck-deep in eclipsed beliefs

As the country witnessed the last solar eclipse of the decade on Thursday, some superstitions too raised their heads. At least 10 children in Taj Sultanpur village here were seen buried neck deep in the sand by their parents as soon as the eclipse began. The children would be freed after the eclipse is over, the parents said.

A few disabled children in Arjunagi village of Afzalpur taluk of the district were also buried in a similar way. The parents said that they did so hoping that the children would be cured of their disabilities.