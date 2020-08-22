Kalaburagi woman gets national-level best teacher award

Surekha Jagannath, a science teacher at  a government school in Bandarwad of Afzalpur taluk, has been chosen for the national-level best teacher award for this year

The science teacher hails from Vandali village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district and holds a post-graduate degree in Botany.

Surekha joined as an assistant teacher at Kodadur village in Chittapur taluk in 2004. She was then transferred to Gobbur village in Afzalpur taluk and is now serving at Bandarwad. 

She had presented on botany at an international seminar held at Karunya University in Tamil Nadu. 

Surekha was awarded the taluk-level best teacher award in 2016 and subsequently, the district-level best teacher award in 2017. She has also received the state-level Rajiv Gandhi memorial best science teacher award. 

She is one of two teachers chosen for the award from Karnataka. A teacher from Government High School of Nada village from Beltangadi taluk is the second one selected for the award.

