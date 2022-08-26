Kannada chapter on V D Savarkar goes viral

A paragraph from a Class 8 Kannada (second language) textbook on freedom fighter V D Savarkar has gone viral on social media.

This textbook was revised by the now-dissolved committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha.

The paragraph in question went viral for its apparent 'glorification' of Savarkar.

Hours after it went viral on social media, the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) received at least three oral complaints.

The Chakratirtha committee had replaced a lesson named 'Blood Group' with 'Kalavannu Geddavaru' by author K T Gatti. This lesson is basically a travelogue where the author narrates his experiences during his visit to the Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged.

The author, perhaps poetically, says Savarkar used to fly out of the jail with the help of bulbul birds and visit his motherland despite languishing in jail. "There was not even a key hole in the jail room where Savarkar was kept. But, bulbul birds from somewhere used to visit the room and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out to visit the motherland every day," reads the paragraph.

KTBS told DH that they received a few oral complaints/objections on Friday and that they'd get to this Monday.