Kannada outfits seek ban on MES, call for Karnataka bandh on Dec 31

Kannada organisations have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on December 31, if their demand for a complete ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) is not fulfilled by December 29.

The call for a bandh on New Year’s eve, which accounts for business worth several crores of rupees, has left many organisations divided in their support to the state-wide shutdown.

“This is the time that we as Kannadigas must show the country our strength. We seek everybody’s support in making it a success,” said Vatal Nagaraj, chairperson of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha.

He said, “CM Bommai has time till December 29. He must take a strong decision to ban MES, which is indulging in anti-Karnataka activities. They have burnt the Kannada flag and damaged government vehicles. This is a question of our pride.”

Vatal and his supporters refused to accept the CM’s statement that sedition cases will be filed against MES leaders and that he would write to the Centre, recommending a ban on the MES.

He claimed that more than 35 organisations, including trade and labour unions, transport bodies have expressed their support, besides artistes from Sandalwood.

However, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by T A Narayana Gowda, has distanced itself from the bandh.

“Observing bandh is not the only solution. People have already suffered due to the pandemic,” Gowda said.

But they would support the demand for a total ban on the activities of MES in Karnataka, he said.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association said they would only lend moral support to the bandh and keep hotels open.

D Shashikumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said they would wear black badges to support the cause.

The KRV and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce have called for a meeting of their members on Thursday to take a final decision on the support to the bandh.

Supporting the bandh

A majority Kannada organisations, garment workers union, transport organisations, autorickshaw unions, taxi owners and drivers association, roadside vendors, film artistes and technicians, Ola, Uber cabs association.

Not sure of support

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KAMS, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Peace Auto, KFCC.

