Kannada ugliest language: Karnataka to not sue Google

Kannada ugliest language row: Karnataka to not sue Google

Google on Thursday apologised for the "misunderstanding" and for "hurting any sentiments" caused by a search result

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 20:13 ist
Karnataka Minister Arvind Limbavali. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka on Friday said it will not sue Google after the tech giant tendered an apology on the controversy created over a search result that showed Kannada as India's ugliest language.

Speaking to reporters, Kannada & Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali recalled that he had directed officials to initiate legal action against Google. "However, Google has since apologised for the incident. We have decided to end the issue," he said.

Also read — ‘Kannada ugliest language’: Karnataka to take legal action against Google

Following a huge uproar, Google on Thursday apologised for the "misunderstanding" and for "hurting any sentiments" caused by a search result that Kannada was India's ugliest language.

Also read — Kannada 'ugliest language' row: Here's how Twitterati reacted

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Google
Arvind Limbavali

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 