Kannada ugliest language row: Karnataka to not sue Google

Karnataka on Friday said it will not sue Google after the tech giant tendered an apology on the controversy created over a search result that showed Kannada as India's ugliest language.
Speaking to reporters, Kannada & Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali recalled that he had directed officials to initiate legal action against Google. "However, Google has since apologised for the incident. We have decided to end the issue," he said.
Also read — ‘Kannada ugliest language’: Karnataka to take legal action against Google
Following a huge uproar, Google on Thursday apologised for the "misunderstanding" and for "hurting any sentiments" caused by a search result that Kannada was India's ugliest language.
Also read — Kannada 'ugliest language' row: Here's how Twitterati reacted
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’