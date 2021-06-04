Kannada ugliest language row: Karnataka to not sue Google

Karnataka on Friday said it will not sue Google after the tech giant tendered an apology on the controversy created over a search result that showed Kannada as India's ugliest language.

Speaking to reporters, Kannada & Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali recalled that he had directed officials to initiate legal action against Google. "However, Google has since apologised for the incident. We have decided to end the issue," he said.

Following a huge uproar, Google on Thursday apologised for the "misunderstanding" and for "hurting any sentiments" caused by a search result that Kannada was India's ugliest language.

