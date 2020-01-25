Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa selected for Bendre national award

Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa has been selected for this year’s ‘Ambikatanayadatta’ national award, instituted by the Dr Da Raa Bendre National Memorial Trust, Dharwad.

The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh and citation. The award will be presented at the event to mark the 125th birth anniversary at Bendre Bhavan in Sadhankeri of Dharwad on January 31 at 5:30 pm. A symposium on the life and works of Bhyrappa will be held at 11:00 am on the same day. Bhyrappa’s books will be on display at the exhibition.

Trust chairman Danayya Hiremath told reporters here on Saturday that the award selection committee, headed by writer Professor Gurulinga Kapse, finalised the name of Bhyrappa.

Hiremath said the Trust has planned a slew of programmes in 2020 which happens to be the 125th birth anniversary year of poet laureate Da Raa Bendre. He urged the state government to celebrate January 31 as the Poet’s Day as a mark of respect to the Jnanapith awardee Bendre.