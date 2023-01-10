Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker passes away

Well-known Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker passed away in Mangaluru on Tuesday. She was 86.

Born in Kasargod in Kerala, she was residing at Hat Hill in Mangaluru since her marriage. She is survived by four sons.

Aboobacker's first novel— Chandragiriya Theeradalli was translated into Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Odia languages. Several universities had introduced it as textbook as well.

She started writing through an article in 'Lankesh Patrike'.

She had served as the president of 'Karavali Lekakiyaru mathu Vachakiyara Sangha' in Mangaluru.

Some of her works include Chandragiriya Teeradalli, Sahana, Vajragalu, Suliyalli Sikkavaru. Her autobiography is titled as Hottu Kanthuva Munna. She has also translated Malayalam works into Kannada.

She had won Kannada Sahithya Akademi Award, Nadoja Award, Honorary Doctorate from Mangalore University.