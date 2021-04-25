Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams postponed over Covid

Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams postponed over Covid-19

Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 18:35 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The practical examinations of second-year pre-university college (PUC 2) courses which were scheduled to begin on April 28 across Karnataka have been postponed, said a circular issued by the Department of Pre University Education on Sunday.

Considering the requests from parents, teachers and students to postpone the exams in the wake of a spike in the Covid-19 cases across the state, the department has decided to act on them.

However, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theory examinations.

