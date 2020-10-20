Karnataka: 9 killed in lightning strikes

As many as nine people, including four women, were killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm lashed parts of north Karnataka on Tuesday.

Two women were killed in the lightning strike at Bhairapur village in Siruguppa taluk, Ballari district, when they were removing weed at a chilli farm. Similarly, two shepherd women were struck dead by lightning at Chikkaulligeri in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district. Deceased have been identified as Yellavva Inchal (30) and Bhagavva Kadakol (50). Revanna Malagi has suffered severe burns in the incident.

As many as 47 sheep belonging to Srikant Dalawai of Hukkeri were killed in a lightning strike near Naviluthirtha.

Lightning strike claimed two farmers at Devaragudda road in Ranebennur, Haveri district. Victims have been identified as Dayananda Patil (50) and Parameshwarappa Kalammanavar (49).

In yet another incident of lightning strike reported from Hathalli in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district, Dhareppa Biradar (45) was killed while returning home in his bullock cart. Interestingly, oxen escaped unhurt in the incident.

Roopa Chouhan (14), a Class VI student from Gedageri tanda in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district and Bhagwantaraya Keramagi, aged 26, from Astaga village in Kalaburagi taluk, also killed in lightning strikes.

Vijayapura district experienced a widespread thundershowers in the day. However, the floodwaters in Krishna, Ghataprabha and Bhima rivers have receded.

Belagavi city and parts of district, including Khanapur, Examba, Chikkodi, Sadalga, Ramdurg and Bailhongal, have received spells of moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday.

Parts of Gadag, Haveri and Dharwad district, including twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, witnessed heavy showers with thunder for over one hour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in 25 districts for Wednesday and Thursday.