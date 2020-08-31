Karnataka announces 7-day mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

Karnataka will observe a seven-day mourning period till September 6 as a mark of respect to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who died Monday.

During the mourning period, the national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings and there will be no official or public entertainment, the state protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms said in an order. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he was “deeply saddened” at Mukherjee’s death.

“Pranab da will be remembered for his vast knowledge of politics, statecraft & policymaking. My respectful tributes to the departed soul, deep condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti,” he said in a tweet.

Former prime minister HD Devegowda of the JD(S) remembered his long association with Mukherjee. “We had a long association spanning decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Former union minister SM Krishna remembered Mukherjee as “a great visionary, an efficient administrator, a guiding force.” Krishna said Mukherjee was widely respected cutting across party lines for his no-nonsense and uncompromising attitude when it came to the national interest.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were among those who condoled Mukherjee’s passing.