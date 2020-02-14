Karnataka: Ashoka denies son's role in accident; locals question discrepancies

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has refused to comment on reports of his son Sharath’s involvement in an accident that killed two near Hosapete, Ballari district.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka maintained that there was no connection between him or his son with the car that met with an accident three days ago. “There is no connection between us and the car, nor with the (educational) institution to which the car was

registered,” he said.

According to reports quoting police sources, Sharath - who is not named in the FIR filed after the accident - was allegedly driving the car when the accident occurred. “Let the investigation be completed. The truth will come out.”

Ashoka declined to comment on his son’s whereabouts on the day of the accident. “It is not right to comment when the case is being investigated. The FIR filed by those at the spot does not mention my son’s name,” he added.

The Opposition Congress alleged a conspiracy to bury the role of Ashoka’s son in the accident. “There is a huge conspiracy to protect Ashoka’s son in the accident. Police giving a clean chit to him even before any investigation raises eyebrows. The innocent man, killed by the reckless driving of a minister’s son, should get justice. Police should conduct a thorough investigation,” it said on Twitter.

The accident occurred near Mariyammanahalli at around 3 pm on February 10. Ravi Nayak, 16, was rammed by the speeding car and dragged for around 100 meters, before he breathed his last. Sachin, who was in the car, was also killed in the accident. Following the accident, several discrepancies were spotted in the FIR. Moreover, conflicting accounts by police and eye-witnesses have raised eyebrows.

Eyewitness Laxman Nayak, uncle of Ravi who succumbed to the accident, said that he was sipping tea with his cousin at a shop when the accident occurred. However, SP C K Baba said that Ravi was killed while he was crossing the road.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Koppal that he has no information about Ashoka’s son driving the car.