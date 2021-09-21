Karnataka Assembly passes Town planning, GST bills

Karnataka Assembly passes Town planning, GST bills

The GST Bill was passed amidst a walk out by Congress members

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 22:52 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill and GST Bill were passed by the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Town and Country Planning Bill, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that government can either offer Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or compensation for land acquisition for public projects.

If any beneficiary eligible for TDR has not received it for five years since land acquisition, he will receive TDR based on existing guidance value, Bommai said.

The GST Bill was passed amidst a walk out by Congress members, who were unhappy about the explanation offered by the government over the same.

