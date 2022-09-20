Karnataka Assembly passes two Bills on Tuesday

A Bill to provide reservations to the SC, ST and OBC not exceeding 50% in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was passed in the Assembly without any debate on Tuesday.

Also, the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill was passed. This will revise the total number of elected members of the Zilla panchayats in the districts on the basis of the rural population.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the Bill was in line with the High Court’s directive on holding Zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls.